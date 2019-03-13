After losing to rival La Salle in the opener, Ateneo rebounds and rolls to 5 straight wins

Published 4:06 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Lady Eagles solidified their hold of the top spot with a four-set win over Adamson, 25-8, 22-25, 25-16, 25-10, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 13, at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Ateneo kept a hold of the top spot at 5-1 while Adamson fell to 1-5 in the standings.

The Lady Falcons looked to have taken control from the get-go with a 4-0 start, but Ateneo overturned the deficit with a massive 17-0 run and shut out Adamson to a single digit score – the first in Season 81.

It was a closer game in the following set with Ateneo leading up to the second technical timeout, 16-14.

But after Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro experimented with his rotation by plugging in his rookies, Adamson's Joy Dacoron led her team to end Ateneo's 10 set-win streak.

The Lady Eagles then rallied back in the following frames and took control until the end of the game. – Rappler.com