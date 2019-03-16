The FEU Tamaraws stretch their perfect run to 7 games as defending champion NU Bulldogs wrap up their first-round campaign with a 6-1 slate

Published 3:31 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) completed a first-round sweep while defending champion National University (NU) edged Ateneo in a rematch of their title showdown in the UAAP men's volleyball tournament on Saturday, March 16, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The Tamaraws blew past the La Salle Green Archers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18, to stay unbeaten in 7 games.

John Bugaoan fired 16 points and Jude Garcia also scored 12 to lead the Tamaraws.

The NU Bulldogs wound up 2nd with a 6-1 record after blasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.

NU immediately stepped on the gas pedal in the 1st set and never looked back to complete a sweep of its Season 80 finals opponent.

Bryan Bagunas led his pack by collecting a game-high 20 points as fellow starter Angelo Almendras also helped his squad with 11 points.

There was no one in the Blue and White squad, though, who reached the double-digit mark. Anthony Koffyman had 7 points to pace the Eagles, who wrapped up their first-round bid at 4-3.

Team captain Chris Dumago, meanwhile, led La Salle with 9 points. – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com