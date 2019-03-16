La Salle has not conceded a set to FEU since their elimination-round battles last season

Published 6:10 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers still have Far Eastern University's numbers.

After sweeping FEU in last year's title series, reigning champion La Salle overwhelmed FEU yet again with a straight-set win, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24, in the UAAP Season 81 volleyball tournament on Saturday, March 16, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The three-peat champions broke a three-way deadlock and now provisionally hold solo No. 2 spot at 5-2.

FEU dropped to 4th place with a 4-3 record.

The Lady Spikers had control from the get-go as they surged to an 8-1 start which was quickly stretched to a 10-point lead, 16-6.

FEU found some spark and staged a short rally late in the opening frame, but the defending champion still closed out the set up by double digits.

It was a tighter game in the 2nd set, but the Lady Spikers resumed control as the set closed out.

After sitting out the game against University of the East, Desiree Cheng returned to the court when La Salle led 22-18 in the 2nd frame and went on to score the winning point that gave the Lady Spikers a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Tamaraws continued to absorb a huge drubbing from the Lady Spikers as they again fell to a 1-8 deficit in the 3rd set.

But just like the previous set, FEU showed signs of life midway as the Lady Tamaraws staged a 6-0 run led by Czarina Carandang and Lycha Ebon that tied the score at 17-all.

An attack error from Jolina dela Cruz gifted FEU the lead, 20-21, but Jerrili Malabanan conceded two points with a short attack before a Norielle Ipac block shifted the lead back to La Salle, 23-22.

The match continued to be a nail-biter, but La Salle prevailed with an extended-set decision following back-to-back errors by FEU. – Rappler.com