Published 1:07 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons and the Adamson Lady Falcons look to end their woeful skids while the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses aim to conquer University of the East (UE) for a share of 2nd place in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

After suffering from back-to-back shock losses, the Lady Maroons target to regain a spot in the upper half of the standings.

The preseason favorites fell to 3-3 behind Ateneo (6-1), La Salle (5-2), UST (4-2) and Far Eastern University (4-3).

UP's Ayel Estrañero struggled in her playmaking against the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, making only 24 excellent sets which resulted to a lackluster UP offense in the stunning five-frame loss.

Both veteran spikers Isa Molde and Tots Carlos also vow to get back on track after poor outings against Ateneo.

UP clashes with Adamson on Sunday, March 17, 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Although new coach Onyok Getigan steered Adamson to a breakthrough win over NU right on his debut, the Lady Falcons fell back into a skid with losses to FEU and Ateneo.

But the Lady Falcons hope to recover with Eli Soyud spearheading the Adamson offense. Libero Tonnie Rose Ponce has also proven herself worthy of running against UE's Kath Arado for the best digger and best receiver awards this season.

Ponce currently tops the digging department, upping her average to 7.0 digs per set after making 45 excellent digs against the Lady Eagles.

At 2 pm, the UST Golden Tigresses hope to flash their new-found dominance against the UE Lady Warriors.

In UST's first 6 games this season, rookie Eya Laure has proven that she can match against the league's veteran marquee players.

Laure recenty overtook Ateneo's Kat Tolentino to lead the best spiker category with an impressive 36.93% efficiency.

UST also has rookie setter MaFe Galanza, who has been leading the team's service with 9 aces, although she has yet to fully settle in as she only dishes 3.33 excellent sets per frame.

UE, meanwhile, continues to struggle in scoring but star libero Arado and setter Laizah Bendong aim to make up for it by setting up their attackers better.

Bendong quietly rose to the No. 2 spot of the best setter category with an average of 6.13 sets behind La Salle's Michelle Cobb, while Arado remains way ahead of the competition in receiving with a 60.71% efficiency. – Rappler.com