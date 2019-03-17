The Falcons and the Red Warriors arrest their skids on the last day of the UAAP men's volleyball first round

Published 3:05 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Falcons kept the University of the Philippines (UP) Maroons winless as the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors got their second win in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 17 at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Adamson recovered from an opening-frame meltdown and ended a three-game losing skid with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 triumph over UP.

Leo Miranda collected 18 points while Paolo Pablico and Mark Alvarez had 17 points each as the Falcons claimed a share of 3rd place at the end of the first round.

Adamson finished with the same 4-3 slate as Ateneo behind Far Eastern University (7-0) and defending champion National University (6-1).

John Mark Millette led the Maroons with a game-high 20 points while Nicolo Consuelo chipped in 15.

The Red Warriors, meanwhile, pulled off a hard-fought upset against the error-prone University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigers, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15.

UE stalwart Lloyd Josefat led with 16 points, while Al-jhon Abalon and Clifford Inoferio contributed 12 and 11, respectively, to lift the Warriors to a 2-5 card.

The Warriors spoiled the 30-point outburst of UST team captain Manuel Medina and pushed the Tigers down to 5th with a 3-4 slate. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com