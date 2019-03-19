The second round of the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre

Published 5:08 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The most-awaited rematch of the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons and De La Salle Lady Spikers is coming sooner than expected as both teams collide Sunday, March 24, 4 pm, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

In the first round, the Lady Maroons pulled off an upset on the reigning champion, outlasting them in a five-set thriller that lasted for 2 hours and 26 minutes.

La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus, though, has sent a warning that the Lady Spikers are determined to exact revenge on the two teams – including UP – that dealt them their two losses of the season. (For Milena: UST shocks La Salle in straight sets)

But before that, the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament's second round will officially kick off on Wednesday, March 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs will open the second round against University of East – who the young squad surprisingly trounced in straight sets in the first round.

At 4 pm, League No. 1 Ateneo and University of Santo Tomas will have an early clash with both teams, riding on a huge winning momentum.

Season 80 finalist Far Eastern University (FEU) is looking to sweep the Adamson Lady Falcons without extending it to a decider on Sunday, 2 pm.

In the men's division, FEU – the lone undefeated team of the league – will be tested immediately by last year's runner-up Ateneo after defending champion NU opens the second round against Adamson on Wednesday.

On Sunday, UP and UE will battle it out at 8 am, while UST aims to bounce back on La Salle.

There will be no games on Saturday, March 23, to give way to the UAAP Season 81 Street Dance competition to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com