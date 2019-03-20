The Tamaraws' seven-game winning streak comes to a screeching halt against the Blue Eagles

Published 2:52 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo handed FEU its first loss while the NU stretched its winning streak in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Wednesday, March 20.

The Blue Eagles opened their second-round campaign with a grueling 31-29, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24 upset of the Tamaraws while the Bulldogs won their seventh straight with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Adamson Soaring Falcson.

Ron Medalla impressed with a career-high 32 points, Tony Koyfman chipped in 21 while Ish Rivera had 13 points, 11 excellent digs and 32 excellent receptions for the Blue Eagles, who claimed solo 3rd with a 5-3 card.

Bryan Bagunas, meanwhile, led the Bulldogs with a game-high 26 points while Ave Retamar added 11.

NU and FEU wound up sharing the top spot with identical 7-1 records

Jude Garcia (19), Sean Padon (15), Richard Solis (15) and John Paul Bugaoan (11) combined for 60 points but their production were not enough as the Tamaraws saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Leo Miranda was the lone double-digit scorer for the Falcons with 11 points and 18 excellent receptions.

Adamson landed at 4th behind a 4-4 record. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com