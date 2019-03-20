The UE Lady Warriors get their second-round campaign off to a strong start

Published 4:08 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors got their second-round campaign off to a good start after a lackluster first-round performance in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

UE came out with a vengeance and hacked out a four-set win over the National Univerisity (NU) Lady Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, on Wednesday, March 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The victory put UE in a tie with NU at 6th with a 2-6 record.

In the first round, the rookie-laden Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed the Lady Warriors with a straight-set win.

But the Lady Warriors came out looking sharper this time and overpowered NU – which conceded a total of 17 errors in the first two sets – as attackers Me-an Mendrez and Judith Abil led the charge.

The Lady Bulldogs had a fighting chance in the 3rd set as they took a slim 8-7 lead in the first technical timeout thanks to a 3-0 spurt.

But errors plagued NU again which cost them the lead and UE looked to be in control as the Lady Warriors raced to match point, 24-18.

However, just like their classic game-winner against UP, the Lady Bulldogs came up with an 8-0 blast to keep the game alive and steal the set, 26-24.

The Lady Bulldogs tried to put up a fight again early in the 4th set, but UE started to pull away, 20-14, to seal the win. – Rappler.com