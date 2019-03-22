Freshman playmaker MaFe Galanza quietly becomes a key cog in UST's successful start to Season 81

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) coach Kung Fu Reyes believes he found the definition of a well-rounded setter in a young and talented lass from Laguna.

While Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina carry the team with their stellar scoring, rookie playmaker Maria Fe "MaFe" Galanza has quietly become a key cog in UST's successful start to Season 81 of the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

"Kumbaga sa definition ng setter, siya na iyon eh, si MaFe na. Nilalagay niya 'yung most comfortable position ng spiker, para makapalo ng maayos. Nasa kanya yung criteria eh," said Reyes.

(MaFe is the definition of a setter. She's able to put the spikers at their most comfortable positions so that they can spike properly. That criteria is with her.)

The Tigresses relied on Galanza’s playmaking that propelled them to a 5-3 card behind powerhouse squads Ateneo (7-1) and defending champion La Salle (5-2).

This record is also Reyes’ best start since he assumed the coaching post in Season 78.

In UST's early games, Galanza would often come off the bench. She later earned a starting spot in their matches against Ateneo and La Salle.

"Si MaFe, very composed, hindi mo makitaan ng nagdududa sa sarili or anything, talagang laro lang siya. At the same time, mina-man niya 'yung movement ng tao namin," Reyes said of Galanza, the younger sister of former Adamson star Jema Galanza.

(MaFe is very composed, you won't see her doubt herself, she just plays. At the same time, she observes the movement of the team.)

Reyes has no doubt that he made the right choice in recruiting the Palarong Pambana standout from CALABARZON.

"[Hindi] ko na siya tinantanan nung nakita ko siya sa CALABARZON. Niligawan ko talaga," said Reyes. "Homegrown talent na ito ng Laguna. Bata pa lang tinuturuan na ng tatay niya, kagaya ng nangyari din kay Jema that time. Third year, fourth year, nasusubaybayan ko na si MaFe."

(I was relentless in recruiting her when I saw her play in CALABARZON. She's a homegrown talent from Laguna. Her dad taught her when she was still young, like how Jema was taught. I was following MaFe when she was still in third and fourth year high school.)

For Galanza, her coach’s trust has motivated her to perform well during the first round.

“Sobrang laki ng impact sa akin nun dahil siyempre, rookie pa lang ako tapos unang taon niya na hinawakan ako pero ganoon kaagad yung tiwala na binibigay niya,” she said.

(This has a big impact on me because I'm still a rookie, it's my first year under him, but he has given me so much trust.) – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com