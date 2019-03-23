The FEU Street Alliance aims for a repeat romp as the UAAP goes rocking with the street dance competition

Published 11:56 AM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University’s Street Alliance hopes to make it two in a row as the UAAP Season 81 street dance competition goes rocking on Saturday, March 23, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The dance-off will start at 2 pm as FEU seeks to become the third squad to win two championships.

Formed only in January last year, FEU's gangster-themed performance still won the nod of the judges with 85.75 points.

La Salle Dance Company, though, hopes to reclaim the crown after FEU ended its reign last season as UP Street also tries to improve on its third-place run.

LSDC and UP Street are the winningest schools in streetdance with 3 championships apiece.

Adamson Cast gets to perform first, followed by NU Underdawgz, FEU's Street Alliance, Company of Ateneo Dancers, LSDC, UST Prime, UP Street and UE Street Warriors.

In the juniors division, UST Galvanize vies for a repeat of its impressive winning performance last year.

Adamson Cauldron Dance Company opens the high school performance, followed by the NU Underdawgz, FEU-Diliman’s Baby Tamaraws Dance Company, La Salle Zobel’s Dance Crew, UST Galvanize, UPIS BLK and UE Street Varsity Team.

The league will also introduce its first-ever freestyle showdown, where participants from each UAAP school will battle it out on the dance floor. – Rappler.com