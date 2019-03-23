The battle for the top 4 spots intensifies as the second round goes underway

Published 2:32 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's now crunch time for all 8 teams in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament as they slug it out for Final Four berths in the last stretch of the elimination round.

As league No.1 Ateneo vies to stay on top, reigning champion La Salle doesn't want to see a repeat of their shocking losses in the second round.

The Lady Eagles have already shown why they're the team to beat in the second round after rallying from two sets down to defeat the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses last Wednesday, March 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Cellar-dweller University of the East also came out with a renewed mentality to exact revenge on the young National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle and University of the Philippines open their campaigns on Sunday, March 24, at the Ynares Center, Antipolo, with a rematch of the thriller that saw the Lady Maroons pull off a massive upset over the defending champion.

But before Sunday's blockbuster match, Far Eastern University aims to conquer the Adamson Lady Falcons once again. – Rappler.com