The La Salle Lady Spikers and UP Lady Maroons clash in a highly anticipated rematch

Published 1:27 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers and the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons get their second-round campaigns going in a hotly awaited rematch while Far Eastern University (FEU) aims for a season sweep of Adamson in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

Reigning champion La Salle has nothing else in mind but to get back at UP, the preseason favorite that dealt the Lady Spikers their first loss of the season in a five-set thriller.

Game time is 4 pm on Sunday, March 24, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Lady Spikers hope to rally behind rookie Jolina dela Cruz, who has been leading the team’s scoring with a total of 83 points off 65 attacks, 10 blocks and 8 aces.

If veterans Desiree Cheng and May Luna remain far from top shape due to injuries, head coach Ramil de Jesus has entrusted the job to Tin Tiamzon and Marrione Alba to fill in their roles.

However, the Lady Spikers still need to improve on their blocking, so former NCAA standout Lourdes Clemente and Aduke Ogunsanya have been tasked to step up.

UP, meanwhile, failed to build on its huge upset win over La Salle as the Lady Maroons absorbed shock losses to Ateneo and National University late in the first round.

But the Lady Maroons aim to get their stride again as Ayel Estrañero has been key to UP’s offense as she opens up leading spikers Tots Carlos, Isa Molde and Justine Dorog.

Against La Salle, co-captains Carlos and Molde are expected to lead the team again as they combined for 39 points against the Lady Spikers in the first round.

At 2 pm, FEU looks to not only sweep cellar-dweller Adamson, but also to win convincingly after some shaky wins.

While Lycha Ebon has been the bright spot in FEU’s post-Bernadeth Pons era, veteran Celine Domingo has also been leading the squad’s frontline.

But the Lady Tamaraws know there's no reason to take the Lady Falcons for granted event if they hold a lackluster 1-6 record.

Libero Tonnie Rose Ponce anchors the San Marcelino-based squad’s floor defense as she makes 7.18 excellent digs per set in order for veteran scorers Eli Soyud and Bernadette Flora to lead the offense. – Rappler.com