UP outlasts UE to pick up its first win in UAAP men’s volleyball

Published 3:36 PM, March 24, 2019

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) secured its first win of the season as De La Salle University (DLSU) downed University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 24 at the Ynares Sports Arena here.

The Fighting Maroons outlasted the University of the East (UE) in a five-set thriller, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11, while the Green Spikers kept UST in a losing slump, 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23.

John Millete fired a game-high 22 points, while Nicolo Consuelo and Jerry San Pedro added 14 markers each for the Maroons, who dropped all their 7 assignments in the first round before barging into the win column.

Clifford Inferio had 21 to lead the Warriors, who slipped to 2-6, just a rung a above the cellar-dwelling Maroons.

Lloyd Josefat (16), Angelu Alba (13) and Al-jhon Abalon (10) combined for 39 points for UE.

Meanwhile, team captain Chris Dumago collected 18 points, 17 excellent receptions and 9 digs while Billie Anima scored 12 for the Green Spikers, who wound up sharing the 5th spot with the Tigers at 3-5.

UST’s standout rookie Josh Umandal had 21 points while Manuel Medina added 14 for the Tigers, who skidded to their third straight loss. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com