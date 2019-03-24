Despite losing its top rookie to injury, FEU rallies past Adamson in a grueling showdown

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Figuring in another grueling five-setter, Far Eastern University made sure to come out on top again.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws rallied past the Adamson Lady Falcons, 30-32, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13, to grab a share of 3rd place in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 24, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Lady Tamaraws kept their focus in the deciding 5th frame despite seeing their top rookie Lycha Ebon – who had scored 19 points and towed FEU to the decider – get stretchered out after landing awkwardly on her right knee early in the set.

FEU got off to a dominant 7-3 start in the 5th set but Adamson again staged a huge comeback to tie the game at 11.

Jerrili Malabanan later nabbed match point for FEU and Celine Domingo’s quick sealed the win.

The Lady Tamaraws, who also outlasted the Lady Falcons in 5 sets in the first round, had figured in 4 of this season's 9 five-set matches.

FEU tied University of Santo Tomas at 3rd place at 5-3 while Adamson remained at the cellar at 1-7.

FEU staged a massive 7-0 run in the opening frame but the Lady Falcons rallied back to challenge the Lady Tamaraws as Chiara Permentilla's back-to-back blocks sealed the extended-set win, 32-30, for Adamson.

The Lady Falcons had early control in the 2nd set, 8-5, but the Lady Tamaraws erased the deficit and pulled away to even the match, 1-1.

By the 3rd set, the see-saw battle continued as Adamson surprised FEU with a 5-0 start, but the Lady Tamaraws later managed to chip off the deficit and pull off a 7-1 run to tie the score at 21-all.

However, back-to-back errors by FEU put Adamson at set point and Joy Dacoron scored off the block to nab a 2-1 match advantage.

Adamson failed to sustain their momentum as Ebon scored 3 straight points to give FEU the lead, 17-16.

FEU then caught the Lady Falcons’ defense sleeping as the Lady Tamaraws cruised to extend the match to a decider. – Rappler.com