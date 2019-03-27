(UPDATED) Dragged to a five-setter in their first meeting, UST flashes its dominance to make quick work of Adamson this time

Published 3:22 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses got back on track to complete an elimination-round sweep of the Adamson Lady Falcons in a straight-set demolition, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 27, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Eya Laure led the pack with 17 points off 15 attacks and 2 blocks while fourth-year middle blocker Caitlin Viray notched a career-high 14 points.

With Viray’s breakthrough performance, Laure feels happy that the whole team has started to step up, noting that the Tigresses have also started gaining composure.

“Mas nadagdagan ang tulong ngayon. Hindi lang kaming dalawa ni Ate Sisi (Rondina). Masaya kasi nakita ulit ang teamwork namin binigay talaga namin yung best namin,” said Laure.

(We're getting more help now. It’s not just me and Ate Sisi Rondina. I’m happy that we’re seeing our teamwork and we’re giving our best.)

A lackluster Adamson side had Joy Dacoron leading with 8 points.

UST improved to 6-3 while Adamson remained at the bottom of the standings at 1-8.

The Golden Tigresses didn't look like the same team that allowed the match to drag to 5 sets in the first round as they closed out the opening frame with a 9-4 run and sustained their dominant form for most of the game.

Although the Lady Falcons managed to nab a 6-3 lead in the 2nd set, the Golden Tigresses overturned the deficit with a massive 22-6 run that sealed UST's 2-0 lead in the match.

UST cruised to a 6-1 start in the 3rd set en route to notching match point thanks to Ysa Jimenez before Eya Laure ended the quick game with an offspeed attack.

Adamson sorely missed the services of topscorer Eli Soyud as she never returned after the 1st set, dealing the Lady Falcons’ offense a huge blow. – Rappler.com