The NU Bulldogs stretch their winning streak to 8 as the Ateneo Blue Eagles pull off an elimination sweep of La Salle

Published 3:59 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – National University (NU) streaked to its eight straight victory as the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) completed a sweep of archrival De La Salle University (DLSU) in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 27 at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The Bulldogs showed mastery over the University of the East (UE) in straight sets, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15, while the Blue Eagles made quick work of the Green Spikers, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.

Bryan Bagunas fired 22 points while Angelo Almedras added 11 for the defending champion Bulldogs, who grabbed the top spot with an 8-1 card, narrowly overtaking Far Eastern University (FEU), which totes a 7-1 record.

Only one player from the Red Warriors side scored more than 5 points with Clifford Inoferio tallying 6 points for UE, who fell to 2-7.

Meanwhile, Ateneo stalwart Tony Koyfman collected 22 markers as Ron Medalla and Chumason Njigha added 14 and 13, respectively.

Lawrence Magadia also tallied 31 excellent sets for the Blue Eagles, who strengthened their grip of the 3rd spot with 6-3 slate.

Captain Chris Dumago was the lone double-digit scorer for La Salle with 15 points as they slumped to a 3-6 record, just a rung above UE and University of the Philippines (UP).

NU and Ateneo will clash on Saturday, March 30, in another finals rematch at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com