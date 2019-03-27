After a shocking loss to UP, reigning champion La Salle bounces back with straight-set demolition of NU

Published 5:23 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion La Salle made sure there would be no upset this time.

Embarrassed by UP last weekend, the Lady Spikers exerted their dominance over the skidding National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs with a straight-set win, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 27, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Desiree Cheng led La Salle with 17 points off 14 attacks, 2 aces and one block

The Lady Spikers took control all the way against the hapless Lady Bulldogs to grab a share of 2nd place with University of Santo Tomas at 6-3 as NU fell to 2-7 in the standings.

The defending champions got off to a strong 8-3 start that basically dictated the tempo of the entire game.

The Lady Bulldogs' errors further bolstered La Salle's momentum that allowed them to immediately cruise to a 2-0 match advantage.

By the 3rd set, the Lady Spikers showed no mercy and got off to a 6-1 start before a massive 9-0 run proved to be the dagger that completed the demolition of NU. – Rappler.com