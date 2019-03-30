Will the UP Lady Maroons get to exact revenge on the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles in the Battle of Katipunan?

Published 10:44 AM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) and Ateneo meet in another heated Battle of Katipunan while a shorthanded Far Eastern University (FEU) looks to stop a streaking University of the East in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

Fresh off a straight-set win over defending champion La Salle, the UP Lady Maroons face another big challenge as they look to live up to their billing as the match favorites this time.

In the first round, the Ateneo Lady Eagles pulled off a shocking sweep over the Lady Maroons, who were suddenly plagued with health concerns prior and during the game.

But this time, the Maroon side of Katipunan will make sure that they enter the game in top shape as Justine Dorog – who suffered menstrual cramps in the first round – is expected to lend an extra hand to the fiery duo of Tots Carlos and Isa Molde.

Although UP is labeled as one of Ateneo's biggest threats, the Lady Eagles just survived Sisi Rondina's record-breaking performance as they rallied from two sets down to keep the solo lead with a 7-1 record.

Maddie Madayag shattered records herself with 11 denials in one game, emerging as the league's top blocker in the Final Four era.

With Madayag leading the league's top blocking team, Ateneo plans on working up to their strengths and continuing to improve their floor defense that is a notch better than UP's.

The Battle of Katipunan – where UP targets a sixth win to gain a share of the 2nd spot – gets going on Saturday, March 30, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Earlier at 2 pm, the FEU Lady Tamaraws (5-3) aim to prove that they can make up for the loss of rookie standout Lycha Ebon with a conquest of the UE Lady Warriors (2-6).

The topscoring Ebon will sit out as she picked up a right knee injury in the 5th set of FEU's thrilling win against Adamson last Sunday, March 24.

Veteran outside hitter Heather Guino-o is expected to fill in the scoring void while middle blocker Celine Domingo also needs to bounce back from a quiet game against the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Tamaraws cannot take UE lightly as the Lady Warriors are coming off from one of their best games of the season against National University.

Setter Laizah Bendong was determined to surpass expectations which resulted to 38 excellent sets, propelling her to the top of the best setter rankings.

UE also showed brilliant team effort over the Lady Bulldogs as Me-an Mendrez, Judith Abil and Seth Rodriguez tallied double digits and combined for a total of 44 points. – Rappler.com