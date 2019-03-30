Playing minus injured star rookie Lycha Ebon, the FEU Lady Tamaraws outlast the UE Lady Warriors in a five-set thriller

Published 4:59 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) managed to pull through even minus rookie standout Lycha Ebon.

The Lady Tamaraws rallied past the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in a grueling five-setter, 25-15, 16-25, 12-25, 25-22, 17-15, to grab a share of 2nd place in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, March 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ebon, the Lady Tamaraws' top scorer, sustained a knee injury during FEU's win over Adamson last weekend.

Although FEU clearly missed her scoring firepower, the Lady Tamaraws recovered just in time to sustain their winning run and forge a three-way tie at 6-3.

FEU rode on its fourth-set momentum to gain control of the final frame, but the Lady Warrior continued to threaten to close the gap, 11-13, and tie the match at 14.

Ivana Agudo – who ably filled in the void left by Ebon to finish with 14 points – put FEU at match point, 14-11. The Lady Warriors, though, refused to fold and Zilfa Olarve later hit back-to-back aces to tie the game, 14-all.

UE even clinched match point, 15-14, but the Lady Warriors committed a crucial error beore Jerrili Malabanan sealed the win with back-to-back attacks, 17-15.

The Lady Tamaraws escaped the early deadlock with a 5-0 run for a 15-10 edge as UE collapsed with errors in the opening frame. With the Lady Warriors failing to gain their rhythm, FEU cruised to a 7-1 run to close out the set.

But the Lady Warriors bounced back to even the match as FEU committed 3 errors in 4 sequences that paved way for a six-point UE lead, 16-10.

UE continued to dominate the Lady Tamaraws in the 3rd set with a massive 10-4 run on the way to a commanding set win, 25-12, that gave them the 2–1 match advantage.

The Lady Warriors trailed in the 4th set until Olarve lifted UE to tie the score at 16-all. But another UE collapse allowed FEU to regain control and extend the match to a deciding set, 25-22. – Rappler.com