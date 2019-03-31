The UST Golden Tigresses look to prove they can dominate reigning champion La Salle once again

Published 12:27 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses go for another heated rematch against the La Salle Lady Spikers while the Adamson Lady Falcons and National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs battle to end their skids in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

UST – pushed to step up its game following the loss of Fil-Italian Milena Alessandrini to injury – gained solid momentum after pulling off a shocker with a straight-set win over La Salle.

And the Golden Tigresses plan to keep hold of the No.2 spot by sweeping the defending champions again.

With other UST players stepping up like Caitlin Viray – who quietly notched a breakthrough performance with a career-high 14 points – they've proven that the España squad doesn't soley rely on Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure.

Although this year's La Salle team is totally different from the three-peat squad, veterans like Desiree Cheng and Tin Tiamzon have emerged as the key players leading the young squad.

Cheng looks to ride on her 17-point outburst over NU and guide her team to replicate a close-to-perfect performance as La Salle only registered 10 errors in the three-set drubbing.

Former NCAA standout Lourdes Clemente proved she could bounce back from an embarrassing game by delivering for the Lady Spikers at the net.

La Salle and UST – both aiming for a seventh victory – collide on Sunday, March 31, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

At 2 pm, the skidding Adamson Lady Falcons and NU Lady Bulldogs look to get out of their slump.

The Lady Falcons have only tallied one win, which was taken at NU's expense.

But Adamson is coming off one of its worst performances against the Golden Tigresses as no Lady Falcon registered double digits in the embarrasing straight-set loss.

The talented NU team hopes to take advantage of Adamson's lackluster performance as rookies Princess Robles and Ivy Lacsina continue to do the damage.

Although either failed to topscore for the Lady Bulldogs against a powerful La Salle team last Wednesday, March 27, they're very capable of living up to their reputation as one of the best scorers in the league. – Rappler.com