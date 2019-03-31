The FEU Tamaraws bounce back from a first loss agains the skidding UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws bounce back from their first loss with a 25-15, 26-28, 25-22, 25-14 drubbing of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament on March 31, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The win gave the Tamaraws a better grip of the 2nd seed with a slate of 8-1.

FEU started the match strong, got a tough challenge from UST in the 2nd set but went all-out in the closing frames to complete a sweep of the Tigers, who skidded to their fourth straight loss for a 3-6 record.

JP Bugaoan and Jude Garcia again played key roles for for FEU as the duo combined for 35 points.

Joshua Umandal was one of the bright spots for the Black and Gold as he fired a team-high 17 points.

In the first game, the DLSU Green Spikers quickly dismantled the UE Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 29-27.

La Salle captain Chris Dumago led his squad with a game-high 12 points, while John David Delos Reyes delivered in the clutch for the Green and White with an attack that brought them to match point and a block that sealed the deal for the Green Spikers.

Lloyd Josafat and Clifford Inoferio tallied 9 points apiece for the Red Warriors on a losing effort. –Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com