The NU Lady Bulldogs snap their skid after overcoming the Adamson Lady Falcons' tough challenge

Published 4:22 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs snapped their skid with a four-set victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 28-26, 32-20, 25-21,25-22, in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Playing with a healthy Ivy Lacsina this time, NU snatched its third win to improve to 3-7 after the match that kicked off with a pair of grueling extended sets.

Adamson remained at the bottom of the standings at 1-9.

The Lady Falcons had control early in the 1st set, but the Lady Bulldogs stayed within reach and extended the match thanks to Gelina Luceño.

A Luceño ace gifted NU with set point and Roselyn Doria closed out the opening frame with back-to-back quick attacks, 28-26.

Although the Lady Falcons bounced back with a dominant 8-2 start in the next frame, NU quickly overturned the huge deficit as Robles’ ace pushed them ahead, 11-10.

NU yielded the lead anew due to a slew of errors, but the Lady Bulldogs exploded with an 8-2 run to reach set point, 24-23.

The Lady Falcons, however, did not falter as they extended the set until Joy Dacoron evened the match with back-to-back spikes for a 32-20 set win.

In the 3rd set, Doria’s 4 straight aces gave the Lady Bulldogs the edge. Adamson's Eli Soyud attempted to spark a rally, but her own service error gifted NU a 2-1 match advantage.

Despite committing errors early in the 4th set, NU seized control midway through the frame and pulled through to complete its revenge. – Rappler.com