Even minus veteran standout Isa Molde, UP avoids dropping back-to-back games after turning back a gutsy UE side

Published 4:40 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Even without stalwart Isa Molde, the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons managed to stay on track of their bid for a Final Four berth.

UP turned back a valiant University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 5 sets, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, April 3, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

UP improved to 6-4 for a share of 4th place while UE fell on the verge of getting booted out of playoff contention with a 2-8 record.

Marian Buitre stepped up for the injured Molde and led the team with 19 points off 16 attacks and 3 blocks.

UP held a narrow lead in the 5th set but finally pulled away behind Jesma Ramos, 12-9.

After a Tots Carlos block brought UP within a point of a win, UE saved match point twice before the Lady Maroons captain scored a check to end the match.

UE was two points away from taking the opening frame, but the Lady Maroons unleashed a 5-0 run with Ramos on the service line to take the set.

The Lady Warriors again had their 4-0 start erased in the 2nd set, but a UP collapse towards the end of the set sparked UE's own 5-0 run as Judith Abil's ace, 25-20, evened the match at one-set apiece.

UE rode on its second-set momentum with a 6-0 start, but the Lady Maroons rallied back with a 9-3 run to take the lead, 13-11. The Lady Warriors stayed within reach to threaten the Diliman-based squad before Aeishalaine Gannaban's quick ended the set in favor of UP, 25-23.

It was a neck-and-neck battle until the end of the 4th set as Gannaban’s service error gave UE its second set point and Me-an Mendrez’ spike cruised through the block to extend the match to a decider, 26-24. – Rappler.com