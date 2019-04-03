The Adamson Falcons trip the FEU Tamaraws in a five-set stunner as the UST Tigers end their four-game slump

Published 3:30 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson pulled off an upset over Far Eastern University (FEU) as University of Santo Tomas (UST) snapped out of its losing slump in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball on Wednesday, April 3, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Soaring Falcons overpowered the Tamaraws in a five-set thriller, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15, while the Growling Tigers took down the University of the Philippines Maroons, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15.

George Labang fired a game-high 24 markers as Leo Miranda collected 15 points, 15 digs and 25 receptions for the Falcons, who wound up tied with Ateneo at No. 3 with a 6-4 card.

Four Tamaraws scored in double figures as George Solis (18), John Paul Bugaoan (15), Jude Garcia (13) and RJ Paler (12) combined for 58 points in the losing effort.

FEU missed the chance to join defending champion National University (NU) at the pole position and stayed at No. 2 with an 8-2 slate.

Meanwhile, UST ended its four-game losing stretch as rookie sensation Josh Umandal and stalwart Jaron Requinton dropped 20 points each to boost the Tigers’ Final Four campaign in the second round of the season.

Captain Manuel Medina and Jayvee Sumagaysay also added a combined 28 points for the Tigers, who climbed to a share of the 5th seat with La Salle at 4-6.

Jerry San Pedro led UP with 14 points while Nicolo Consuelo and John Millete scored 13 and 12, respectively.

The Fighting Maroons remained at the bottom of the standings with a 1-9 record. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com