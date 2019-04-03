The Ateneo Lady Eagles move within a win from clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four

April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Lady Eagles continue to show why they're the league's No. 1 team in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

Ateneo completed an elimination sweep of last season's semifinal tormentor Far Eastern University (FEU) with a straight-set demolition, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18, on Wednesday, April 3, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Eagles soared to 9-1 and secured at least a playoff berth in the Final Four while FEU's loss forged a three-way logjam with University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines at 6-4.

It was a neck-and-neck battle early between last year's semifinal rivals, but the Lady Eagles pulled away as Maddie Madayag sparked a 4-0 run to close out the opening frame.

Ateneo had the upperhand in the 2nd set with a 14-2 start on the way to a 25-10 set drubbing that allowed them to cruise to 2-0 match advantage.

FEU bounced back with a better showing in the 3rd set as they took an 8-5 lead over Ateneo in the first technical timeout.

But FEU blew its lead with 5 straight errors that fueled the Lady Eagles’ 10-2 run capped by back-to-back aces from Bea de Leon, 16-12.

The Lady Tamaraws couldn't recover from there as the Lady Eagles cruised to seal the win. – Rappler.com