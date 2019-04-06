Adamson and Ateneo pull off key wins to prop up their Final Four bids

Published 2:36 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons pulled off a come-from-behind win over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers, 20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-9, to boost their Final Four bid in the UAAP men's volleyball on Saturday, April 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Team captain Paolo Pablico scored a game-high 23 points in the win that put the Falcons a step closer in race for a top 4 berth with 7-4 win-loss record.

Adamson got off to a slow start in the first two sets but staged a furious comeback to calm the UST storm

UST captain Manuel Medina led his team with a team-high 17 points.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles also improved their record to 7-4 after carving out a four-set win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22.

Ron Medalla erupted for 21 points and drew support from middle blockers Chumason Njigha and Gian Glorioso, who fired 14 points apiece.

John Millete paced the Fighting Maroons with a 15-point performance. – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com