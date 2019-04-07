Ateneo looks to formalize its entry to the Final Four as La Salle nears playoff berth

Published 1:31 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Lady Eagles aim to clinch the first Final Four berth at the expense of National University (NU) while the La Salle Lady Spikers look to dominate the eliminated Adamson Lady Falcons to boost their playoff bid in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Eagles, leading the pack with a 9-1 record, hope to sustain their fine form in a bid to secure a 10th straight Final Four appearance on Sunday, April 7, 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

MVP candidate Kat Tolentino said the Lady Eagles remain focused on their goal to go all the way to the championship round.

And they have all the tools to pull it off as the top blocking team that boasts of the league's top 3 blockers in Maddie Madayag, Tolentino and Bea de Leon.

The towering Ateneo net defense looks to limit NU top scorer Princess Robles, who amassed a total of 136 points off 111 spikes, 20 aces and 5 blocks, and captain Roselyn Doria, who looks to ride on her 18-point outburst.

Robles and Doria are also the league's 1st and 3rd best servers, respectively.

At 2 pm, defending champion La Salle wants to make sure that eliminated teams like the Adamson Lady Falcons won't spoil their bid for a playoff berth.

Team captain Desiree Cheng has been responding to head coach Ramil de Jesus' call for leadership as she fired a total of 37 points in her last two games that merited her the UAAP Player of the Week plum.

La Salle middle blockers Aduke Ogunsanya has been trying to find consistency in her games and hopes to ride on the momentum of her 12-point output against University of Santo Tomas.

But De Jesus admitted being wary of teams playing with no pressure like the Lady Falcons.

Bernadette Flora has been a consistent threat in the Lady Falcons' end-to-end game as she tallies 109 points off 90 attacks, 13 aces and 6 blocks, while also helping libero Tonnie Rose Ponce with Adamson's digging. – Rappler.com