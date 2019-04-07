Defending champion La Salle tightens its hold of the solo 2nd spot to stay on track of the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle made quick work of Adamson as the Lady Spikers forged a straight-set triumph, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16, to inch closer to a playoff berth in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament on Sunday, April 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Behind star rookie Jolina dela Cruz, the Lady Spikers came out in full control of the game to clinch the key win that kept the defending champions at solo 2nd with an 8-3 record.

Dela Cruz pumped in 13 points built on 9 attacks, 2 blocks and 2 aces.

After an easy opening-set win where the Lady Spikers got off to an 8-1 start, the Lady Falcons tried to put up a challenge in the next frame.

So even if the Lady Spikers had a big 8-3 advantage in the 2nd set, the Lady Falcons managed to pull off a 5-1 run and take a slim lead, 16-15.

But La Salle soon responded after exiting the second technical timeout, giving Adamson a beating with a 7-0 run, 22-16, to bounce back from the slight hiccup and wrap up the set in its favor, 25-18.

La Salle had another dominating start to the 3rd set, but the Lady Falcons unleashed a 7-1 run to close the gap to one, 9-10.

But that's the closest they could get as the Lady Spikers denied Adamson of a comeback as they easily sealed the win. – Rappler.com