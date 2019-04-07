The Bulldogs and the Tamaraws overwhelm separate foes in straight sets

Published 2:59 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs romped to their 10th straight victory as the Far Eastern University Tamaraws also stayed in the top two in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, April 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bryan Bagunas notched a game-high 23 points, 21 coming from spikes, as the Bulldogs swept the La Salle University Green Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

Angelo Almendras also finished in double digits with 11 points, while Francis Saura’s attack and block in the 3rd set sealed the match for the Bulldogs

After dropping their first game of the season, the Bulldogs streaked to 10 straight wins to tighten their grip of the top spot.

The Tamaraws also dispatched the University of the East Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12, in the second game.

Jude Garcia scored a game-high 11 points and John Paul Bugaoan chipped in 10 to power the Tamaraws, who kept the 2nd spot with a 9-2 slate.

La Salle wound up tied with the University of Santo Tomas at 5th place with 4-7 records as UE remained at 7th with a 2-9 card.

John David Delos Reyes and team captain Chris Dumago posted 8 points each to pace the Green Spikers, while the Red Warriors had Angelu Alba and Lloyd Josafat scoring 6 apiece. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com