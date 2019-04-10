The Ateneo Blue Eagles and Adamson Soaring Falcons complete the UAAP men's volleyball semifinal cast

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles and Adamson Soaring Falcons booked Final Four berths to complete the semifinal cast in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament.

Ateneo built on a hot start and never looked back to blow past the struggling University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, while Adamson dominated the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15, on Wednesday, April 10 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Blue Eagles and the Falcons grabbed a share of 3rd place with similar 8-4 records to join defending champion National University (10-1) and Far Eastern University (9-2) in the next round.

Chumason Njigha brought his A-game to boost Ateneo with a game-high of 15 points, while George Labang Jr powered Adamson with 17 points.

UST mainstays Manuel Medina and Joshua Umandal combined for 22 points but the duo's stellar performance wasn't enough to score an upset.

UE team captain Angelu Alba scored 11 in a losing effort. – Wilmyn Migguel See/ Rappler.com