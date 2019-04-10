Riding on a hot momentum, FEU dominated NU to claim its first straight-set victory of the season

Published 3:39 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws proved that they're determined to make it to the title round again in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

FEU notched its first straight-set win of the season over the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, on Wednesday, April 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Tamaraws inched closer to a playoff berth as last year's finalists improved their record to 8-4 while the eliminated Lady Bulldogs fell to 3-9.

FEU had a dominating 12-5 start, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied back with a 9-3 run to close the gap to one, 14-15. But as the Lady Tamaraws took the lead in the second technical timeout, they eventually cruised to take the opening frame.

NU's early errors in the 2nd set gifted FEU with another big lead and the Lady Tamaraws stretched their advantage to 10 points, 16-6. Although the Morayta-based squad committed errors of their own, the Lady Tamaraws managed to pull through to nab a 2-0 lead in the match.

NU was within striking distance early in the 3rd set, but the Lady Tamaraws pulled away as Jeanette Villareal scored 3 straight points that powered a 6-0 run, 16-9.

The Lady Bulldogs later countered with their own run and had a chance to extend the match as they knotted the 3rd set at 22-all. The Lady Tamaraws, though, stayed poised and closed it out for their first dominant win of the season. – Rappler.com