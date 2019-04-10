As UST and FEU clinch playoff berths, UP moves to the brink of bidding goodbye to the Final Four

Published 5:46 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) clinched at least a playoff berth but also dimmed the Final Four hopes of preseason favorite University of the Philippines (UP) in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

UST's straight-set win, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24, pushed UP to the brink of elimination on Wednesday, April 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

With UST and FEU sporting identical 8-4 records, both teams nailed spots in the playoffs as the Lady Maroons remained outside the top 4 with a 6-6 slate.

The latest defeat put the Diliman-based squad just another loss away from getting booted out of the Final Four race. UP will need to survive its upcoming game against the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs – who stunned them in the first round – on Sunday, April 14.

UP had the lead early in the opening frame, but the Golden Tigresses blasted a massive 10-3 run that sparked their momentum throughout the game.

UST did not let up at all in the 2nd set as Dimdim Pacres and Kecelyn Galdones – who fired 3 aces in the set – powered the Golden Tigresses to a quick 2-0 advantage in the match.

The Lady Maroons kept their hopes alive in the 3rd set as they managed to hold the lead until the second technical timeout, 16-14. The Golden Tigresses, however, rallied back with a 5-1 run to take the edge, 19-17.

Marian Buitre lifted UP to a 23-20 lead, but amid the Tigresses' comeback attempt, it was her error that extended the set.

An overreaching violation by Jessma Ramos and a block by Eya Laure sealed UST’s playoff berth. – Rappler.com