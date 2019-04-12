Archrivals Ateneo and La Salle face off in another blockbuster match on Saturday, April 13, 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum

Published 4:31 PM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo and La Salle duke it out in another blockbuster match between fierce rivals and fellow league leaders in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Eagles have been cruising through the season with 10 straight wins after an opening-day loss. That lone defeat, though, was dealt by the defending champion Lady Spikers.

La Salle, meanwhile, had it rough midway through the season as they were stunned by rising teams like University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas to slip to second at 8-3.

But now riding on a three-game winning streak, the Lady Spikers aim to show that they're back on track of their four-peat title bid by sweeping Ateneo in the April 13 showdown at 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

– Rappler.com