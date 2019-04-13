The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Falcons notch separate wins to stay within striking distance of the top two slots

Published 3:13 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Both the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons boosted their bids for the twice-to-beat Final Four bonus after notching separate wins in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, April 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons picked up their ninth victory after dispatching the La Salle Green Spikers in 4 sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19.

Adamson team captain Paolo Pablico topscored with 18 points, while Leo Miranda and George Labang combined for 23 points.

La Salle team captain Chris Dumago scored 18 and Billie Anima added 10 points in a losing effort.

The Green-and-White fell to 4-8, tying the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers at the bottom half of the rankings.

In the second game, the Blue Eagles also grabbed their ninth win in 13 games following a four-set triumph, 25-20, 25-12, 27-29, 25-15, over the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors.

Tied at 9-4, Ateneo and Adamson moved just a couple of games behind the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws – who currently occupies the 2nd spot with a 9-2 record.

Anthony Koyfman tallied a game-high 17 points, including 4 blocks and a service ace, to power the Blue Eagles. Ron Medalla and Gian Glorioso chipped in with 12 and 11, respectively.

Red Warriors team captain Angelu Alba wound up as the only double-digit scorer for UE with 11 points as his squad dropped to 2-11. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com