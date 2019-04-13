The perennial cellar-dwelling UE Lady Warriors pick up a third win to post their best record since Season 74

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors may have been eliminated, but they're still rolling on to finish strong in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

UE overpowered the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22, for its third win as the long-time cellar-dwelling Lady Warriors posted their best record since Season 74 on Saturday, April 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Warriors improved to 3-9 as UE head coach Karl Dimaculangan surpassed former coaches Francis Vicente and Rod Roque's two-game winning records in just 12 games.

The Lady Falcons – struggling with a 1-11 card – were leading early in the opening frame before a crucial error sparked a massive 15-2 run from the Recto-based squad to close out the set.

Although Adamson kept within reach of the Lady Warriors in the 2nd set, 16-14, UE shut them out with a 9-1 run to pull away, 23-17, to cruise to a 2-0 match lead.

Adamson coach Onyok Getigan pulled out all cards to extend the match as the Lady Falcons managed to tie the score at 20-all in the 3rd frame.

But a crucial net touch error by Chiara Permentilla later gifted the Lady Warriors match point and a block by Rose Baliton on Trisha Genesis sealed the straight-set win – Rappler.com