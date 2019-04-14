The Golden Tigresses exact revenge on the Lady Tamaraws while fueling their chances to clinch a top two seat

Published 6:40 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) fueled its bid for the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

UST had FEU’s numbers in their second round matchup as it trounced the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23, on Sunday, April 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both UST and FEU entered the game already assured of Final Four berths after the University of the Philippines’s loss to National University in the first game.

The win, though, remained crucial as it boosted the Tigresses' chances of making it to the top 2 – currently occupied by Ateneo (10-2) and La Salle (9-3) – with a 9-4 record. FEU slipped to 4th place with an 8-5 card.

Only the top two teams at the end of the elimination round will secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

After surviving a nail-biting opening frame, the Golden Tigresses never looked back and sustained their merciless momentum.

Midway through the 2nd set, UST pulled away to 17-10 and raced to set point thanks to Eya Laure’s attack, 24-15.

FEU sparked a 3-0 spurt in an attempt to rally back but Alina Bicar gave UST the 2-0 match advantage.

Laure scored back-to-back aces for an 8-2 start to the 3rd set which gave UST enough cushion to keep the lead.

FEU, however, later staged another comeback with a 5-0 run as Heather Guino-o fired two aces. Gel Cayuna’s drop and Caitlin Viray’s error had UST surrendering the lead to FEU, 22-21.

Rondina’s attack went through the block to knot the score before Laure later sealed the win for UST. – Rappler.com