The Bulldogs extend their winning streak against the Tigers as the Tamaraws overpower the Fighting Maroons

Published 5:47 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – National University (NU) rolled past University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets as Far Eastern University (FEU) secured its 10th win over the University of the Philippines (UP) in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball on Sunday, April 14 at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs cruised to their 11th straight victory as they swept UST, 25-20, 25-21, 25-9, while the Tamaraws edged the Fighting Maroons in 4 sets, 25-20, 25-14, 19-25, 25-9.

Bryan Bagunas and Nico Almedras both fired 15 markers as James Natividad added 13 for the defending champions, who tightened their grip of the No. 1 spot with an 11-1 slate.

Rookie sensation Josh Umandal tallied 12 points,11 coming from attacks for the Tigers, who have been eliminated from playoff contention with a 4-9 card.

Meanwhile, Peter John Quiel paced FEU with 15 as Jude Garcia dazzled with 12 points, 12 receptions and 6 digs for the Tamaraws, who fielded all their 15 players.

Two players scored in double-digits for UP with Jerry San Pedro and John Mark Millete registering 13 and 12, respectively.

FEU remained at 2nd behind NU with a 10-2 record while the Fighting Maroons remained at the bottom of the standings with a 1-11 slate. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com