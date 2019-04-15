The graduating hitter fulfills her promise of bringing the Golden Tigresses to greater heights in her swan song

Published 4:57 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A great leader is judged through one's action and example.

Sisi Rondina did just that in the week that was as she fulfilled her promise of bringing the UST Golden Tigresses to greater heights in her swan song.

The graduating hitter rallied the Tigresses back into the Final Four for the second time in her storied five-year career with superb showing against the UP Lady Maroons and the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Rondina exploded for 20 points in the Tigresses' sweep of the Lady Maroons on Wednesday, April 10, before tallying 21 points in another sweep of the Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, April 14.

The two wins secured the Tigresses' entry to the Final Four and Rondina's effort earned her the nod for her first Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week.

With a 9-4 record, the Tigresses can snatch a twice-to-beat semifinals advantage if they hurdle the NU Lady Bulldogs on April 27 and if three-time reigning champion La Salle Lady Spikers drop all of their remaining games.

UST can also force a playoff for a Final Four bonus if it wins its last game and La Salle loses one of its last two outings.

"Sabi ko nga na nangangarap akong umabot sa championship, lagi kong ire-remind sa kanila 'yun," Rondina said.

(I've always said this: I dream of reaching the championship round. And I will always remind my teammates of that.)

"Gagawin ko ang mga kailangang gawin para ipakita na gusto kong maglaro para sa UST, mag-payoff ang mga paghihirap namin and kailangan kong lagyan ng actions 'yan."

(I'll do whatever the team needs me so that all of our hard work will pay off.)

Rondina edged out NU's Princess Robles, La Salle's Jolina Dela Cruz and UE's Judith Abil and Mean Mendrez for the weekly honors given by online, tabloid and broadsheet scribes covering the beat. – Rappler.com