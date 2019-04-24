Ateneo vies for semis bonus, La Salle tries to boost own bid
MANILA, Philippines – The Final Four cast of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament has been set, but all 4 teams continue to fight for the top two slots that come with a twice-to-beat incentive.
Leaders Ateneo (10-2) and La Salle (9-3), both aiming to put a lock on their seats, go for crucial victories against separate opponents on Wednesday, April 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.
The Lady Eagles tackle the eliminated Adamson Lady Falcons in the 4 pm match where Ateneo vies to clinch the first semifinal bonus with a victory.
Defending champion La Salle, meanwhile, battles an also-ran squad in the University of the East Red Warriors at 2 pm in a bid to keep hold of the No. 2 spot and secure at least a playoff for the twice-to-beat advantage.
A win for the Lady Spikers will also give them cushion against the gung-ho University of the Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses, who are running 3rd with a 9-4 record.
Ateneo missed its first chance to nail the semifinal advantage after getting swept by fierce rival La Salle over a week ago.
But the Lady Eagles take the floor as favorites again as Ateneo dominated Adamson in their first-round meeting with a straight-set win behind Ponggay Gaston, who led the attack with 16 points, 6 coming off aces.
An Ateneo upset loss, though, will put the Lady Eagles in a precarious situation as it fuels La Salle and UST’s chances of toppling them from the No. 1 spot in the final stretch of the eliminations.
The Lady Spikers also remain favored to repeat their straight-set win over the UE Lady Warriors in the first round behind Desiree Cheng and rookie standout Jolina Dela Cruz. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.