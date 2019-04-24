La Salle wallops UE, secures playoff for semis bonus
MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers inched closer for a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four with a resounding sweep of the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.
La Salle made quick work of UE in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 win at the Arena in San Juan on Wednesday, April 24, to secure at least a playoff for the win-once incentive heading into the semifinals.
With their 10th win in 13 games, the Lady Spikers remained at 2nd place while the Lady Warriors stayed at 7th place behind a 2-11 card. – Rappler.com
