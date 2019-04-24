The Lady Eagles keep hold of the solo lead to secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo overcame the gritty effort put up by the also-ran Adamson squad, 25-16, 28-26, 25-17, to clinch the first Final Four bonus in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday, April 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Eagles kept hold of the solo lead with an 11-2 record, which assured them a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

Ponggay Gaston came through the extended 2nd set, 28-26, as the usual Ateneo reliables made sure that the Lady Eagles secure the incentive in their second try.

The Lady Eagles had a shot at nailing the Final Four edge over a week ago but lost to fierce rival La Salle in straight sets.

Ateneo romped to a quick 25-16 triumph in the 1st set, but it was a different story in the following set as the Lady Falcons kept it close.

The Lady Eagles had 15 attack points to Adamson’s 13, but the latter had 7 errors which contributed to their downfall in the 2nd set, 28-26.

Adamson again raced to an early 3-0 lead at the start of the 3rd set, but collapsed yet again as the Katipunan-based squad headed to the set’s second technical timeout with a 16-13 lead, then later closed out the match with 4 unanswered points.

The Lady Falcons fell to a league-worst 1-12 slate. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com