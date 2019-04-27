The Golden Tigresses try to stay in the running for the remaining twice-to-beat Final Four advantage

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas goes for a must-win against an upset-conscious National University to stay in the hunt for the twice-to-beat semifinal bonus in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

A victory will give the Golden Tigresses a 10-4 record, just half a game behind of the 10-3 slate of the second-running La Salle Lady Spikers.

No. 1 Ateneo, which holds an 11-2 record, already clinched the first Final Four bonus.

The Tigresses and the Lady Bulldogs collide at 2 pm on Saturday, April 27, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

A UST win coupled by a La Salle loss to Far Eastern University on Sunday, April 28, will put the Tigresses and the Lady Spikers in a tie at 10-4 and result to a playoff for the No. 2 seed and the twice-to-beat advantage.

In the second game, eliminated teams University of the Philippines (6-7) and Adamson (1-12) clash at 4 pm.

It may have been a disappointing run for the preseason favorite UP, but the Lady Maroons hope to wrap up their campaign on a winning note.

Behind Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure, the Tigresses also aim to finish their elimination campaign strong against the young but unpredictable Lady Bulldogs (4-9).

The Tigresses downed the Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets in their first-round meeting with Laure and Rondina combining for 36 points. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com