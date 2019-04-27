The UST Golden Tigresses stay in the hunt for the remaining twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four

April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses continued their dominant stretch in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament after a four-set win, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, over the NU Lady Bulldogs at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday, April 27.

With the win, the Tigresses ended the elimination round at 10-4 and secured at least a playoff for the coveted twice-to-beat spot in the Final Four.

UST now hopes for a La Salle loss against FEU on Sunday, April 28, to force the playoff match.

A loss by the defending champions will put them in a tie with UST and force a playoff for the No. 2 spot and the last Final Four bonus.

A La Salle win, though, will relegate UST to the 3rd spot.

Ateneo, the No. 1 team with an 11-2 card, already clinched the first twice-to-beat incentive.

MVP candidate Sisi Rondina – who fired all of her 21 points off attacks – again led the UST charge against the young and pesky Lady Bulldogs, who dragged them to an extended duel in the opening set and even stole the 3rd frame.

It was a back-and-forth affair between both teams to start off the contest before UST took a hard-earned 1st set, 27-25.

However, the tide turned quickly in Set 2 as the Tigresses turned a 3-0 blitz to a huge 18-8 lead. Caitlin Viray then helped UST balloon its gap to 23-10.

NU made a last-ditch 4-0 run to make it 24-17, but UST eventually stopped the bleeding for a commanding 2-set lead.

The Lady Bulldogs shored up on defense in the 3rd set, however, and clinched a 23-17 lead off a Cess Robles smash before they took it home, 25-20.

UST then got back to business in Set 4 and crushed NU for good, 25-16.

The Lady Bulldogs closed out their campaign with a 4-10 record. – Rappler.com