The burly scoring machine now has his sights on turning pro, possibly as a first-round pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft

Published 5:39 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Burly scoring machine Alvin Pasaol has reportedly skipped his final playing year with the UE Red Warriors and effectively ended his UAAP career, a source confirmed to Rappler.

Since the end of UAAP Season 81, Pasaol has been sitting on the fence regarding his final year of eligibility, but it seems clear now that he's no longer on UE's rebuilding path under head coach Joe Silva.

Prior to the final decision, Pasaol has kept busy in the off-season, plying his craft in the PBA D-League with Petron-Letran and turning heads in the international 3x3 scene with Balanga Chooks-to-Go.

As the Red Warriors headed for a clean slate in their rebuilding phase with a total of 11 players leaving the program, Pasaol now has his sights set on turning pro, possibly as a first-round pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot-3 forward ended his collegiate career with the highest individual scoring average since official stats were kept in 2003, posting norms of 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals as UE limped to bottom-dwelling finish at 1-13. – Rappler.com