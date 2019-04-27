The Lady Falcons snaps a nine-game skid while the Lady Maroons absorb their fourth straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons ended the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on a high note with a huge straight-sets stunner over the also-ran UP Lady Maroons, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, at the Arena in San Juan on Saturday, April 27.

Adamson finished its campaign still dead-last at 2-12, but broke a nine-game losing streak in the process.

After clinching the opening set, the Lady Falcons kept that distance in the 2nd set as Trisha Genesis skied for the 19-14 lead.

UP tried to salvage what it could down the stretch, but Joy Dacoron pummeled the running attack for a two-set advantage.

It was all Adamson from there as Chiara Permentilla hit a down-the-line attack for the commanding 15-8 lead in the 3rd set.



In stark contrast to the Lady Falcons, the Lady Maroons had their curtain call to the tune of 4 straight defeats and finished 6-8 for the season. – Rappler.com