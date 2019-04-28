The Lady Eagles look to secure their number one ranking while the Lady Spikers seek to seal the twice-to-beat bonus

MANILA, Philippines – The battle for the top two slots in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament resumes at the Arena in San Juan on Sunday, April 28.

The league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles (11-2) will tangle with also-ran UE Lady Warriors (3-10) while the second-place La Salle Lady Spikers (10-3) clash with the fourth-ranked FEU Tamaraws (8-5).

A win for the Lady Eagles will secure them the top seed heading into the Final Four and they will face the Lady Tamaraws in the semifinals.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, will look to end their season on a high note as they aim to match their best record since Season 74 in 2012.

A victory will also give UE's 6 graduating players of Judith Abil, Jasmine Alcayde, Kath Arado, Roselle Baliton, Lai Bendong, and Jana Santa Maria a memorable send-off.

The Lady Spikers, meanwhile, seek to seal the twice-to-beat incentive and avoid a playoff for 2nd place against third-ranked UST Golden Tigresses (10-4).

La Salle can still overtake for the top spot given it takes down FEU while Ateneo drops its final game, but a loss could lead to missing the win-once incentive and crashing to 3rd place.

On the other hand, the Lady Tamaraws have little worry for the match considering they are already a lock at 4th place and are only waiting for their Final Four foe. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com