Kat Tolentino shows the way for the Ateneo Lady Eagles, who set up a Final Four date with the FEU Lady Tamaraws

Published 3:52 PM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Lady Eagles closed out the elimination round of the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament in dominant fashion after a straight-sets drubbing of the UE Lady Warriors.

Ateneo swept UE, 25-20, 27-25, 25-11, at the Arena in San Juan on Sunday, April 28, to secure the top spot in the standings and set up a Final Four match with the fourth-seeded FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Kat Tolentino led the Lady Eagles anew with 11 points on 8 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace.

The Lady Warriors started strong in the first two sets, but eventually fell victim to the Lady Eagles' towering defense and overpowering hits.

After Ateneo took opening set, UE looked like it was on the verge of tying things up in the 2nd set as Judith Abil carried them to a 24-21 lead.

However, errors soon hounded the Lady Warriors as Bea de Leon's block and Maddie Madayag's ace stole the set for the Lady Eagles.

Ateneo then pounced on a dispirited UE side and led by as many as 13 in the final set, 19-6.

Kath Arado went all out in her UAAP curtain call with 28 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions for the Lady Warriors, who finished the season at 7th place with a 3-11 slate.

Mary Ann Mendrez and the graduating Judith Abil had 11 points each in the losing cause. – Rappler.com