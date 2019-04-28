FEU endures 5-set thriller, relegates La Salle to playoff for 2nd
MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws survived a bad stretch and dispatched the La Salle Lady Spikers in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 13-25, 15-25, 27-25, 15-8, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan on Sunday, April 28.
FEU, which ended the elimination round with a 9-5 card, displayed nerves of steel in the final two sets to relegate La Salle (10-4) to a playoff with UST (10-4) for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.
Heather Guino-o delivered 24 points off 20 attacks, 3 aces, and 1 block in the win.
The Lady Spikers looked poised to prevent the game from going the distance after dominating the 2nd and 3rd sets, but the Lady Tamaraws forced a decider with a gritty stand in the 4th.
In the last set, FEU fired off a 6-2 start before Jolina dela Cruz and Lourdes Clemente patched things to keep La Salle within striking distance.
Not giving up, Guino-o and Elize Ronquillo rallied the troops and helped the Lady Tams establish control in the endgame.
Guino-o fired off one more for FEU to secure a 13-6 gap before Dela Cruz sealed the deal with an outside hit. – Rappler.com
