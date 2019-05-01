The defending champion Lady Spikers and the Tigresses clash in a playoff for the No. 2 spot and the last Final Four incentive

Published 12:47 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle and University of Santo Tomas fight for the No. 2 spot that comes with a twice-to-beat Final Four advantage in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Spikers failed to put a lock on the semifinal bonus after dropping a five-set thriller against Far Eastern University on the last day of the eliminations last Sunday.

The loss put the defending champions in a tie with UST at 10-4 as Ateneo secured the top seed and the first twice-to-beat incentive with a 12-2 record.

The playoff match gets going at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, May 1, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

La Salle and UST split their elimination-round meetings.

The Tigresses, who then had just lost star Milena Alessandrini to injury, shocked the Lady Spikers in straight sets in the first round behind team captain Sisi Rondina and rookie sensation Eya Laure. (READ: For Milena: UST shocks La Salle in straight sets)

But La Salle made sure to avenge it in their next meeting with a four-set victory anchored on veteran Desiree Cheng. (READ: Swag back: La Salle gets revenge over UST)

The matchup has become a virtual best-of-three as the the two squads will clash again in the Final Four.

Ateneo and No. 4 FEU battle in the other pairing of the semifinals starting this weekend. – Rappler.com