LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs FEU - UAAP Season 81 Volleyball Final Four
MANILA, Philippines – After a year out of the top two, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are again perched on top of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament after a stellar 12-2 finish.
That’s all thanks to their star core of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon, who make up 3 of the league’s top 4 individual blockers. Tolentino, impressively, also figures among the top 3 spikers, just behind UST’s star tandem of Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina.
Ateneo, which totes a twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 1 seed, shoots for the first championship berth against Far Eastern University in the Final Four at 4 pm on Saturday, May 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
However, Ateneo’s bid for a 7th finals appearance in 8 years won’t be a cakewalk as the Lady Eagles face a streaking FEU Lady Tamaraws squad that’s coming off a five-set stunner over three-peat champion La Salle Lady Spikers.
Led by graduating stalwarts Heather Guino-o, Jer Malabanan and Kyle Negrito, the fourth-ranked Lady Tams must rightfully feel they have more upsets up their sleeves.
More importantly, the Lady Tams are raring for redemption after suffering a clean sweep in last year’s finals at the hands of the Lady Spikers.
Will Ateneo’s time out of the biggest stage be short-lived or will FEU’s long road lead them back to the top?
Follow Rappler Sports' live updates here:
UAAP81 F4: ADMU vs FEU - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com
